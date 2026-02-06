BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 25,782 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $925,531,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 575,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,956,000 after buying an additional 563,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after acquiring an additional 524,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,596,000 after acquiring an additional 495,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

