iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Stock Position Cut by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 214.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

