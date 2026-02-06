BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $213,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $221.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,767 shares of company stock worth $12,802,440 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.