Julie Ann Glynn Sells 20,929 Shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Ann Glynn sold 20,929 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $380,698.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,001.49. This represents a 69.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $337.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

