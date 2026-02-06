Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $414,729.00 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Joseph Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.03, for a total transaction of $385,418.70.

On Monday, December 1st, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.06, for a total transaction of $391,807.40.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,263.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,358.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Key Stories Impacting Transdigm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to ~$2.29B and adjusted EPS topped consensus; management provided FY‑2026 guidance (EPS range) and highlighted solid aftermarket performance, supporting underlying cash generation. TransDigm Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose ~14% to ~$2.29B and adjusted EPS topped consensus; management provided FY‑2026 guidance (EPS range) and highlighted solid aftermarket performance, supporting underlying cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Deals that deepen aftermarket exposure — ~$3.2B of transactions bolster TransDigm’s aftermarket cash‑flow story, which investors value for recurring, higher‑margin spare‑parts sales. $3.2B Deals Article

Deals that deepen aftermarket exposure — ~$3.2B of transactions bolster TransDigm’s aftermarket cash‑flow story, which investors value for recurring, higher‑margin spare‑parts sales. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and analyst revision dynamics — some analysts (e.g., UBS) maintain buy ratings and high price targets, and technical indicators show the stock oversold, which could support a rebound if sentiment improves. Zacks Technical/Estimates Note

Technicals and analyst revision dynamics — some analysts (e.g., UBS) maintain buy ratings and high price targets, and technical indicators show the stock oversold, which could support a rebound if sentiment improves. Neutral Sentiment: UBS and other shops show mixed but constructive analyst positioning — UBS’s price target remains elevated (~$1,800) even as some PT tweaks are modest, leaving a sizable implied upside for buyers who lean long. UBS/Ticker Report

UBS and other shops show mixed but constructive analyst positioning — UBS’s price target remains elevated (~$1,800) even as some PT tweaks are modest, leaving a sizable implied upside for buyers who lean long. Negative Sentiment: Outlook concerns and cost headwinds — commentary and coverage note that FY‑2026 profit guidance and the interest/tariff environment may fall short of some expectations, prompting investor rotation despite the beat. Seeking Alpha: Outlook Misses

Outlook concerns and cost headwinds — commentary and coverage note that FY‑2026 profit guidance and the interest/tariff environment may fall short of some expectations, prompting investor rotation despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade citing margin and leverage risk — Baird cut its view, highlighting margin pressure and higher leverage as risks to valuation and near‑term performance. Baird Downgrade

Analyst downgrade citing margin and leverage risk — Baird cut its view, highlighting margin pressure and higher leverage as risks to valuation and near‑term performance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — a large director sale (SEC filings) and smaller COO disposals were disclosed this week; high‑value insider sales can amplify downward pressure or signal near‑term liquidity needs. Director SEC Filing COO Insider Trade

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Articles

