Michael Castagnetto Sells 2,849 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,535.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens set a $173.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.