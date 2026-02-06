Compass Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3347 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

