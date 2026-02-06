iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.