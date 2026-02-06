Aurdan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,218 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting STERIS this week:

NYSE:STE opened at $243.81 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

