Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $678.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $723.16. The company has a market cap of $317.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.86.

Q4 earnings beat and data‑center tailwind — CAT reported revenue and EPS above estimates, driven by strong Power & Energy demand from data‑center buildouts (supports near‑term revenue and margins).

Analysts raising targets and reaffirming buys — Multiple shops (including Rothschild/Redburn, Truist, Citi and others) have lifted price targets or kept positive ratings, providing fresh upside catalysts.

Record backlog and multi‑year growth plan — Management cites a roughly $51B backlog and guidance for 5–7% annual sales through 2030 plus higher 2026 capex to expand capacity, supporting revenue visibility.

Shareholder returns narrative — Coverage highlights strong free cash flow and sizable dividends/repurchases, which supports investor demand at current levels.

Strategic tech partnership — Multi‑year ACI engagement to modernize Caterpillar's infrastructure is operationally useful but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially.

Valuation debate — Coverage notes the strong rally and asks whether shares now price in much of the upside; important for risk/reward but not a near‑term fundamental change.

Product update — New compact 308CR mini‑excavator announced; incremental to overall results but supports product-cycle narrative.

Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi‑million‑dollar sales this week (Denise C. Johnson, Anthony Fassino, Bob De Lange), trimming holdings considerably; the size/timing of these disposals can pressure the stock short‑term as investors interpret them as profit‑taking.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.97, for a total transaction of $11,328,867.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,364,466.41. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,747 shares of company stock worth $78,324,008 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

