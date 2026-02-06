Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 380.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGMU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

