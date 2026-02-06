Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 11,648 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

