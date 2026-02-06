BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,622 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $397.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.04.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $488,380.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,851.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

