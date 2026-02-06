Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 to GBX 160 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pan African Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAF

Pan African Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 140.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 33 and a 52-week high of GBX 152.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.21.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.