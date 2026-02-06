Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 to GBX 160 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pan African Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAF
Pan African Resources Trading Up 2.8%
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.