Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 13,035 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $56,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,365,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 329,429 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,548,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,213,000 after buying an additional 101,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,639,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after buying an additional 2,366,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

