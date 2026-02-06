B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from GBX 165 to GBX 180 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 180 to GBX 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 245 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 207.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 3.4%

LON:BME opened at GBX 180.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £47,560. Insiders bought a total of 123,950 shares of company stock worth $19,757,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.