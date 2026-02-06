iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $67,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.