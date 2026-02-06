Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,687,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $268.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

