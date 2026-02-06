Cameron Turtle Sells 15,000 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 657,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,567,312. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $460,200.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00.

SYRE opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 3.15.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

