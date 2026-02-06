Harlan Robins Sells 34,668 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 34,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $644,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,187,644 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,178.40. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Adaptive reported EPS of ($0.09) vs. a consensus loss of ($0.19) and revenue of $71.7M vs. consensus ~$59.4M, showing stronger-than-expected commercial traction. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,282 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,181 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $14,934,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4,802.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

