Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 22,116 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 8.2%

NYSE:NVO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

