J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after buying an additional 2,083,600 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,132.3% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,751,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,708,000 after buying an additional 1,672,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 93.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 727,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Devon Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Argus raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.