J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after buying an additional 2,083,600 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,132.3% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,751,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,708,000 after buying an additional 1,672,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 93.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 727,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Devon Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal renewed buy-side conviction — Barclays upgraded Devon and Scotiabank boosted its price target to $45, while Susquehanna published a forecast calling for strong price appreciation. Barclays upgrades Devon Energy (DVN) Scotiabank Boosts Devon Energy Price Target to $45.00 Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Devon Energy Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call-option volume (≈36,923 calls, ~56% above typical) suggests short-term bullish positioning or informed speculation that could support near-term upside if catalysts materialize. Behind the Scenes of Devon Energy’s Latest Options Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Earlier analyst coverage pushed the stock to a new 12‑month high after upgrades, confirming upside momentum that investors have been pricing in. Devon Energy Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic merger chatter (Devon + Coterra) is being discussed as a potential consolidator play that could deliver scale and synergies for investors if it progresses. Devon Energy And Coterra Energy Merger Checks Quite A Few Boxes On Investors’ Lists
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames valuation as mixed — discussions about DCF vs. P/E gaps suggest analysts disagree on whether current pricing fully reflects fundamentals, creating both upside and downside scenarios depending on execution. Is Devon Energy Pricing Reflect Its DCF And P/E Valuation Gap Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: some outlets note gains despite a weaker market, while broader analyst panels remain mixed/neutral on the energy group — suggesting stock moves may be driven more by headlines and flows than by new fundamental data. Devon Energy Gains As Market Dips Analysts Are Neutral on These Energy Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: a large Delaware Basin deal by another Houston energy company could tighten acreage/price dynamics regionally, posing a potential headwind to Devon’s growth/asset economics if it raises local competition or costs. Houston energy company lands massive Delaware Basin deal worth billions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE:DVN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.68.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
