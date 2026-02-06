Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a $47.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $846 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camden National by 13,790.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 15,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company’s offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

See Also

