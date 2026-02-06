JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $111.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 894,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,049.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 54,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

