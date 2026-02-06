Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Emerson Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.55 and reported Q1 results that beat profit estimates; management cited AI‑enabled products and strong North America orders as growth drivers. This is the main fundamental positive supporting the rally in analyst targets. Article Title

Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.55 and reported Q1 results that beat profit estimates; management cited AI‑enabled products and strong North America orders as growth drivers. This is the main fundamental positive supporting the rally in analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: Large price‑target upgrades from full‑service brokers highlight upside expectations: Evercore and KeyCorp moved targets to $185 (both citing stronger outlooks), signaling ~22%+ upside from recent levels. Evercore note KeyCorp note

Large price‑target upgrades from full‑service brokers highlight upside expectations: Evercore and KeyCorp moved targets to $185 (both citing stronger outlooks), signaling ~22%+ upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Additional upward PT revisions from Citigroup, RBC, Wolfe, Daiwa, HSBC and others — examples include Citigroup to $174, RBC to $176, Wolfe/Daiwa to the $177–$177 range — reinforcing analyst conviction after results. These moves underpin longer‑term upside narratives. Citigroup/Benzinga RBC note

Additional upward PT revisions from Citigroup, RBC, Wolfe, Daiwa, HSBC and others — examples include Citigroup to $174, RBC to $176, Wolfe/Daiwa to the $177–$177 range — reinforcing analyst conviction after results. These moves underpin longer‑term upside narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend (payment in March; ex‑dividend Feb 13), which supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Dividend announcement / transcript

Company declared a quarterly dividend (payment in March; ex‑dividend Feb 13), which supports income investors but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity with elevated call buying was reported, indicating some traders are positioning for upside — a near‑term bullish signal but not definitive. Options activity

Unusually large options activity with elevated call buying was reported, indicating some traders are positioning for upside — a near‑term bullish signal but not definitive. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (e.g., CNBC items) included Emerson among other final trades; such coverage can increase flow but is not a primary driver versus earnings and analyst actions. CNBC mention

Media mentions (e.g., CNBC items) included Emerson among other final trades; such coverage can increase flow but is not a primary driver versus earnings and analyst actions. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded EMR from Buy to Hold (PT $170), introducing some sell‑side conflict and likely contributing to intraday weakness as investors digest mixed analyst views. Deutsche Bank note Finviz

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.