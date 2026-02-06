Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 97.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $3,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,777.60. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,501,921.22. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley posted a strong Q4 and the firm has gotten buy-side coverage looking at valuation after a rebound in investment banking, supporting fee revenue expectations and the stock’s fundamental story. Valuation Check

Morgan Stanley posted a strong Q4 and the firm has gotten buy-side coverage looking at valuation after a rebound in investment banking, supporting fee revenue expectations and the stock’s fundamental story. Positive Sentiment: League‑leading deal activity: Morgan Stanley ranked first in power M&A advisory in 2025 — a sign of strong investment banking momentum that should help fee income going forward. M&A Advisory Ranking

League‑leading deal activity: Morgan Stanley ranked first in power M&A advisory in 2025 — a sign of strong investment banking momentum that should help fee income going forward. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: a small institutional buy (Linscomb Wealth adding ~2,966 shares) was reported — not material by itself but consistent with some fund-level accumulation. Fund Purchase

Institutional buying: a small institutional buy (Linscomb Wealth adding ~2,966 shares) was reported — not material by itself but consistent with some fund-level accumulation. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/brand events: Morgan Stanley is hosting community and innovation events (Go Red women’s leadership, MS Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures demo day) — positive for reputation and client relationships but unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Go Red Event

Corporate/brand events: Morgan Stanley is hosting community and innovation events (Go Red women’s leadership, MS Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures demo day) — positive for reputation and client relationships but unlikely to move near‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/portfolio housekeeping: filings show Morgan Stanley changing some external holdings (e.g., ceasing to be a substantial holder in RPMGlobal) — routine institutional repositioning. Holder Update

Regulatory/portfolio housekeeping: filings show Morgan Stanley changing some external holdings (e.g., ceasing to be a substantial holder in RPMGlobal) — routine institutional repositioning. Negative Sentiment: Industry policy risk/costs: Reuters reports U.S. banks increased Washington lobbying substantially — more regulatory fights and potential compliance costs could pressure margins and create short‑term uncertainty for large banks including MS. Lobbying & Policy Risks

Industry policy risk/costs: Reuters reports U.S. banks increased Washington lobbying substantially — more regulatory fights and potential compliance costs could pressure margins and create short‑term uncertainty for large banks including MS. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/headline pressure: equity markets are weaker today (SPY down) driven by sharp moves in large constituents (notably a big selloff in LLY and other names). That broad risk‑off environment is pulling MS lower even though company fundamentals look solid; watch macro/tech/healthcare headlines for further pressure. Market Weakness Example

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

