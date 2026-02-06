Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

NYSE:FTV opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fortive has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 71.1% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

