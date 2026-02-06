Zovio (OTCMKTS:ZVOI) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Zovio Inc (OTCMKTS:ZVOI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.2070. 1,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.2040.

Zovio Stock Down 3.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio is an education technology services company that partners with universities, colleges and other organizations to design, deliver and support online and hybrid learning programs. The company offers a suite of services encompassing enrollment marketing, student engagement and retention, course development, learning management systems and career readiness solutions. By leveraging data analytics, digital media and personalized support, Zovio aims to help its partners expand access, improve student outcomes and optimize operational efficiency.

Originally founded in 1999 as Bridgepoint Education, the company rebranded to Zovio in 2018 to reflect its evolution from a single institution operator to a broader technology‐enabled services provider.

