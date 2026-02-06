Head to Head Comparison: Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bragg Gaming Group and Gaxos.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bragg Gaming Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Gaxos.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.43 -$5.57 million ($0.34) -5.56 Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million ($0.42) -3.45

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaxos.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -7.08% -11.05% -7.32% Gaxos.ai -549.60% -25.08% -24.33%

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Gaxos.ai on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

