ATB Capital Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$89.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.21.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 6.8%

ELD stock opened at C$50.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.94 and a 12 month high of C$69.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$605.32 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

