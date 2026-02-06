Analyzing Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC)

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LQR House has a beta of 4.38, indicating that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LQR House alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LQR House and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clear Channel Outdoor 2 4 1 0 1.86

Profitability

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $2.32, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than LQR House.

This table compares LQR House and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,720.16% -161.22% -113.31% Clear Channel Outdoor -0.38% N/A -2.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of LQR House shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LQR House and Clear Channel Outdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.50 million 4.66 -$22.75 million ($94.56) -0.01 Clear Channel Outdoor $1.51 billion 0.68 -$179.25 million ($0.01) -205.50

LQR House has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats LQR House on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays. It offers solutions, such as RADARView, an audience and campaign planning tool, which analyzes historical mobile location data; RADARConnect, a campaign amplification solution that delivers ads across mobile and other devices to re-target audience groups exposed to an out-of-home advertisement; RADARProof, a campaign measurement and attribution solutions which analyzes anonymized and/or aggregated data; and RADARSync, a data integration platform that uses customer data across the tools for customized application of solutions to customers' specific audience targets and goals. In addition, the company sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the public. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.