SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Critical Analysis

IQE and SemiLEDS are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IQE and SemiLEDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IQE

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 0 0 0 0.00 SemiLEDS 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares IQE and SemiLEDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDS -2.99% -42.61% -6.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.3% of SemiLEDS shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of SemiLEDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IQE and SemiLEDS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $150.84 million 0.73 -$48.79 million N/A N/A SemiLEDS $43.01 million 0.30 -$1.13 million ($0.16) -9.94

SemiLEDS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IQE.

Volatility and Risk

IQE has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDS has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQE beats SemiLEDS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE



IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About SemiLEDS



SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

