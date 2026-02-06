Reviewing Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) & CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Ascent Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $26.88 million 1.01 -$1.90 million ($0.02) -195.50 Ascent Industries $177.87 million 0.90 -$13.60 million $0.12 142.75

Profitability

CVD Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascent Industries. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CVD Equipment and Ascent Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -0.66% -0.72% -0.60% Ascent Industries 0.85% -1.63% -1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ascent Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVD Equipment and Ascent Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ascent Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Ascent Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries. The company also produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. In addition, it provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.