Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,874 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $117,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

VUG opened at $458.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

