Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 487,158 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 487,158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cooper Companies worth $91,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

COO opened at $80.10 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

