Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$166.17

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$166.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$168.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$170.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.17. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$106.67 and a 12 month high of C$177.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

