Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on February 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/12/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $351.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.