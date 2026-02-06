Insider Selling: NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £8,062.60 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140, for a total value of £8,062.60.
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 29th, Mike Maddison sold 41,168 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £58,458.56.
- On Monday, January 19th, Mike Maddison acquired 118 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of £164.02.
- On Monday, November 17th, Mike Maddison bought 114 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of £165.30.
NCC Group Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 134.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124 and a 1-year high of GBX 168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77.
About NCC Group
NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.
Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.
With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.
