Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.0750 and last traded at $42.4260. Approximately 32,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.