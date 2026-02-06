Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.0750 and last traded at $42.4260. Approximately 32,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.