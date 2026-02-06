Insider Buying: Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £218.94 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £218.94.
Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Kail purchased 85 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £224.40.
- On Monday, December 1st, Andrew Kail bought 91 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 per share, for a total transaction of £222.95.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 273.90 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 274.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.48. The company has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.