Insider Buying: Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £218.94 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £218.94.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Kail purchased 85 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £224.40.

On Monday, December 1st, Andrew Kail bought 91 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 per share, for a total transaction of £222.95.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 273.90 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 274.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.48. The company has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

