Truist Financial Corp Acquires 37,684 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 1,228.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBRK. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rubrik by 90.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $8,108,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth $3,341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rubrik by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.31. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,725,504. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $608,190.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,084.95. This trade represents a 75.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 250,387 shares of company stock worth $19,195,515 in the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBRK. Mizuho upgraded Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.