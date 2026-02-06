Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287,570 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,356 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 596,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,960 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 575,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $29,188.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,540.75. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

