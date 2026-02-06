China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CRPJY) is a leading integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. A subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, the company is primarily engaged in the development, construction and operation of power generation facilities. Its core business activities include generating and selling electricity and steam to industrial, commercial and residential customers.

The company’s generation portfolio encompasses a diverse mix of thermal, gas, hydro, wind and solar power assets.

