GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Grosvenor

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,817.49. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.80.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.