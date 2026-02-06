Zacks Research Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LIND has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $493,115.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,783,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,905,570.82. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 41,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $741,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,265.28. This represents a 63.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,782,351 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,188. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Zacks upgraded to “strong‑buy”; Stifel raised its target to $23; Citi initiated with a Buy) — these reports lift investor expectations and provide upward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets (Zacks upgraded to “strong‑buy”; Stifel raised its target to $23; Citi initiated with a Buy) — these reports lift investor expectations and provide upward pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent operating print: Lindblad beat Q3 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Nov. 4), supporting the growth/story narrative for expedition cruising and helping sentiment. Earnings & Revenue Beat

Solid recent operating print: Lindblad beat Q3 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Nov. 4), supporting the growth/story narrative for expedition cruising and helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Marketing push — NatGeo‑Lindblad released a warm‑weather expedition brochure targeted at the UK travel trade, which could help bookings and seasonal demand in that region. NatGeo‑Lindblad brochure (TravelMole)

Marketing push — NatGeo‑Lindblad released a warm‑weather expedition brochure targeted at the UK travel trade, which could help bookings and seasonal demand in that region. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: several hedge funds (Millennium, Arrowstreet, UBS additions) have increased positions — a vote of confidence but not an immediate catalyst for price spikes. MarketBeat: Institutional Holdings

Institutional flows: several hedge funds (Millennium, Arrowstreet, UBS additions) have increased positions — a vote of confidence but not an immediate catalyst for price spikes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation writeups discussing returns on capital and strategy circulate (e.g., Yahoo Finance piece) — useful context but not an immediate driver. Yahoo Finance: Returns on Capital

Analyst/valuation writeups discussing returns on capital and strategy circulate (e.g., Yahoo Finance piece) — useful context but not an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CEO Benjamin Bressler: 181,389 shares sold on Feb 4 (~$18.04 avg) and another 41,000 shares on Feb 5 (~$18.08 avg); his holdings fell sharply — markets often view heavy CEO sales as a near‑term negative signal even when explained by diversification or liquidity needs. Bressler Form 4 (SEC)

Large insider selling by CEO Benjamin Bressler: 181,389 shares sold on Feb 4 (~$18.04 avg) and another 41,000 shares on Feb 5 (~$18.08 avg); his holdings fell sharply — markets often view heavy CEO sales as a near‑term negative signal even when explained by diversification or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Founder/director Sven‑Olof Lindblad executed multiple large sales in late Jan–early Feb (including 233,505 shares on Feb 2 and 127,310 on Feb 3) — cumulative insider selling is sizable and can weigh on investor appetite despite his remaining large stake. Sven‑Olof Lindblad Form 4 (SEC)

Founder/director Sven‑Olof Lindblad executed multiple large sales in late Jan–early Feb (including 233,505 shares on Feb 2 and 127,310 on Feb 3) — cumulative insider selling is sizable and can weigh on investor appetite despite his remaining large stake. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist (Weiss Ratings remains Negative, and one shop lowered from Buy to Hold), leaving upside tied to execution and demand recovery rather than unanimous analyst conviction. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

