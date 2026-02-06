Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 42,452 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,452 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,466,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 34.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after purchasing an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 4.8%

WIX opened at $75.45 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $239.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

