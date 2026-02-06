Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,759 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,210,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $219.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

About AbbVie



AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

