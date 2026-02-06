IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 7,551 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.05.

NYSE AXP opened at $354.50 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

