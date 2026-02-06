Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 8,650 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 466.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,291,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,615,000 after buying an additional 6,003,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Comerica by 55.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,593,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 923,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,905,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,063,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 164,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. UBS Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Comerica Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Comerica had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 8,798 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $862,555.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,035.72. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $980,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,419.54. This represents a 29.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,662 shares of company stock worth $2,680,538. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.