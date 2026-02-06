Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 61,546 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,546 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 639.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.9%

ACHC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

